Pamela Sue (Martin) Hover, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Sue “Pam” Hover, 52, passed away suddenly Friday afternoon, April 3, 2020 at her residence due to health complications.

She was born August 18, 1967 in Youngstown, a daughter of Larry and Darlene (Lynch) Martin and was a lifelong area resident.

Pam was a 1985 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and then continued her education taking adult accounting classes.

Besides being a homemaker, Pam was employed as a clerical clerk for Liberty Steel Company.

Pam had many passions throughout her life. When she was younger, Pam was active in 4H and enjoyed shopping, watching TV and spending time with her family.

Pam leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her husband, David F. Hover, Jr., whom she married on July 11, 1988; a son, Christopher (Jaclyn) Hover of Niles; her parents, Larry (Darlene) Martin of Austintown; a sister, Paula (Donnie) Welliver of Mineral Ridge; her nephew and niece, Jason and Jordan Welliver; her father and mother-in-law, David, Sr. (Donna) Hover of Austintown; three rescue dogs (her fur babies) Lacy, Buddy and Maddy along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Edward (Bethel) Lynch; paternal grandfather, Pearl Martin and paternal grandmother, Dorothy Walker.

Pamela’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Material contributions may be made in Pamela’s name to the donor’s favorite animal rescue to help provide a great home for loving animals.

