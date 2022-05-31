CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With sadness we announce the passing of Olga Hudak on May 30, 2022. She was a lifelong area resident of Youngstown’s West Side, Austintown, and most recently of Canfield. She was 95.

She was born on January 22, 1927, a daughter of Frank and Mary Legany. She was one of four sisters.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1945 and was a member of the National Honor Society.

After graduation, she was employed as a bookkeeper at the Standard Slag Company in Youngstown.

Olga, and her family were members of St. George Byzantine Catholic Church. Also a member of St. George was Mike Hudak, one of four brothers, and his family. Olga and Mike met, dated, and were married in St. George on May 15, 1948. They had 61 years together before Mike passed away on October 10, 2009. With the closing of St. George, Olga became a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church.

Together they had three children, Elizabeth, Michael and Robert. Elizabeth had the misfortune to succumb to a brain tumor and passed away in March of 1971, at the age of 21, forever leaving a hole in Olga’s heart and in the entire family.

Olga was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, daughter Elizabeth, sisters Margaret Poncsak, Irene Katko, and Emma Hudak and her life time close friend, Martha Ilko.

As a family note, sisters Olga and Emma each married Hudak’s that were not related themselves.

Olga leaves behind to love and cherish her memory, two sons, Atty. Michael J. Hudak (Shelley) and Robert J. Hudak (Ellen), grandchildren Noelle Domer (Dr. Tim), Katie Jung (Dr. Tae), Taylor, Bobby (Abbey), Donnie (Meagan), Mark (Paula), Kelly, Sean and 12 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

There will be an addition time of viewing beginning at 9:30 on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 South Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 am with Very Reverend Richard Lambert as officiant.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514 in Olga’s memory.

The family would like to sincerely thank the members of Windsor House of Canfield and Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House for the excellent care and emotional support given during Olga’s stay with both of them.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolence’s to Olga’s family.

