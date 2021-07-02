Norman Joseph Coury, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norman Joseph Coury, 94, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, formerly of Youngstown, went to Heaven peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday morning, July 1, 2021, to be reunited with his dear wife, Nancy Coury.

He was born October 18, 1926, in Youngstown, the son of Pete and Ida (Thomas) Coury.

He lived an exceptionally long, healthy, beautiful and blessed life with enormous love of people.

Norman was the proud owner of Coury’s Interior furnishings in Coitsville, Ohio, for 30 years before retiring.

He was also the proud owner of an amazing big swimming pool where he and his wife entertained family and friends for a few decades. It was a magical and blissful place that was shared by friends and family and was open to whoever wanted to visit. Amongst family it was often referred to as “Coury’s County Club” or “the Property” for the open door policy that endured because of his generosity and kind heart. Like our dear Lord, the door was open to all people.

His deep faith in God was evident in the compassionate and giving way he treated people. He loved creating, construction, loved the military, which he was part of as a World War II Army Veteran. He also loved to dance, loved music, loved to cook, love to laugh, but most of all he loved his wife Nancy, tenderly, whom he joins again in Heaven.

Norman will be greatly missed by his children, Diane (Tom) Jacob of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Robert Coury of Jupiter, Florida and Johnny Coury of Canfield; he also leaves four remarkable grandchildren, Ginny Jacob, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Corrie Jacob of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Christian (Brianna) Coury of West Palm Beach, Florida and Jacques of Jupiter, Florida; along with numerous cousins and friends.

Norman was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife, the former, Nancy Beshero, whom he spent over 59 years of wonderful marriage with until her passing on June 14, 2014; his parents and his daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Coury.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Norman on Tuesday morning, July 6, 2021, from 10:30 – 11:55 a.m., at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., with Father Tony Massad as officiant.

The funeral will also be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

Burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery, where military honors will be provided by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Norman had numerous charities that he was involved with; please feel free to make a material contribution to the family that will be distributed accordingly.

