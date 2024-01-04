GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean (Nelson) Keslar, 83, Garrettsville, passed away Saturday evening, December 30, 2023 with her loving family by her side.

Norma will always be remembered for her humbleness and sense of humor besides so many other wonderful qualities.

She was born February 20, 1940 in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Lawrence Percy and Blanche Marie (Stahl) Nelson and moved to Windham in 1971 followed by settling in Garrettsville in 1978.

Norma met her future husband Robert Earl Keslar and they got married on February 2, 1957. Together they began a wonderful life and family sharing over 63 years together until his passing on January 13, 2021.

Norma was a proud homemaker and she centered her life around her family, always making them her top priority. Nothing brought great joy to Norma then when she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. They will forever miss her delicious homemade pies and bread.

She is a member of Leavittsburg Church of the Nazarene and was a former member of the Windham Church of the Nazarene where she took an active role as a Sunday school teacher.

Norma leaves behind to hold onto her memories her six children Robert Keslar, Jr., Donald (Judy) Keslar, Dora (Jim) Wright, Barbara (Rick) Vlaiku, Tammy (Matthew) Smidga and Tanya Setree, fifteen grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, two brothers Dean (Mary Ann) Nelson and Gary (Brenda) Nelson and a sister Helen Keslar along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by her great granddaughter Sierra Thornton, a brother Eugene Nelson, two sisters Sally Sareran and Doris King and son-in-law Douglas Gibson.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, January 8, 2024 from 11:00 am until 12:50 pm at Windham Church of the Nazarene, 9749 E. Center St., Windham where a funeral service held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Terry Carpenter as officiant.

Burial will take place Harrington Cemetery in Nelson, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

