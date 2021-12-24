CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nickolas R Minnie, 86, of Canfield, passed peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Nick was born in Youngstown, on September 26, 1935, the son of the late Nickolas Minnie and Josephine (Armeni) Minnie

He married his wife Helga (Klotz) Minnie in 1958, spending 63 years together until his passing.

He graduated as a member of the class of 1953 at Woodrow Wilson High School.

After graduation, he entered the US Army, serving proudly in the 11th Airborne Division from 1955 – 1958, earning the Good Conduct medal and Parachute Badge. While stationed in Augsburg, Germany, he met his wife Helga.

Upon returning from his military service, he attended and graduated from Youngstown State University. He retired from working life from Crossmark in 2014.

Nick was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church where he was active in The Vestibule Club and contributed as president from 1979 – 80.

He loved listening to classical music and opera. He and his wife were longtime season ticket holders to the Youngstown Symphony. As an avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed watching Notre Dame Football and the New York Yankees. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard, along with making sure that all the wildlife passing through was well fed.

Nick’s love lives on through his dear wife, Helga; son, Nickolas with wife Celeste of Cincinnati; son, Christoph with wife Therese of Seattle and the light of his life, five grandchildren, Scarlett, Maria and Olivia of Cincinnati, as well as Bennett and Gillian of Seattle; he also leaves his brother, Ronald of Cleveland.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert.

Nick Minnie will be missed every day by his family, relatives, good neighbors and many lifelong friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 9:00 – 9:55 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel Avenue, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and facial masks will be required.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Youngstown Symphony Society, 260 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH 44503 (330-744-4269) in Nickolas Minnie’s name

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 26, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.