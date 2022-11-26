NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Peter Colla, 72, of North Lima, formerly of Boardman, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Nick was born on May 3, 1950 in Youngstown, the son of Ralph and Jenny (Crisucci) Colla and was a lifelong area resident.

Nick was a 1968 graduate of Cardinal Mooney.

While at Mooney, Nick was a yell boy and went on to attend Akron Barber College.

After he graduated from Akron Barber College he enlisted in the United States Army. Nick served in Vietnam from 1970-1972, earning the rank of PFC and was awarded the following decorations for his service to our country; the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Devices.

Upon returning home he married his high school sweetheart, Diane McGarry on June 10, 1972. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Nick worked his entire life as a barber, joining the family shop, Colla’s Barber Shop on Midlothian Blvd and then opening his own shop, Parkside Barber and Styling in Boardman.

To know Nick was to love Nick. He loved his Sunday Spaghetti dinners and teaching his daughters to make the perfect sauce and there was always a contest to who made it best, a good cigar on the back porch and The Pittsburgh Steelers. Nick loved spending time with Diane and his family at his favorite vacation spot, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Above all Nick’s greatest blessings were his children and grandchildren.

Nick was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Church where he was a former Eucharistic Minister, participated in the Men’s Renewal #3 and a chairman for games of chance at their annual festival.

To enjoy lasting memories he leaves behind his loving wife, Diane and his children, Nicholas (Nadine) Colla of Boardman, Erica (Steve) Rohan of Columbiana, Kate (Bob) Sanna of North Lima and Casey of Youngstown. He was Papa to Jimmy and Jenna Vivo, Nicholas and Lia Colla, Stevie and Luke Rohan, Abby Colla, Aubrey Mickholtzick and Salvatore Sanna. He will be missed by his dog, Leo who was always by side.

He is also survived by his siblings, Ralph (Nancy) Colla, Jimmy (Karen) Colla, Marilyn (Dom) Daltorio, Jeanne (Carmen) Silvestri, Barbara (Terry) Daprile and Thomy (Janine) Colla; sisters-in-law, Colleen Tober and Sally Devaney (Karl) and many cherished nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Nick made friends everywhere he went and especially at the barber shop where, “Everything said at the barber shop stayed at the barber shop!”

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Jenny; his in-laws, Bill and Gert McGarry, brother-in-law, Gary Tober and grandson, William Rohan and his dog, Rocky.

