YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas E. Bolan, 93, died peacefully in his home on the Tuesday, the 26th of September 2023.

He was born on Springdale Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio on January 4, 1930, to Theodore and Sarah (Macaluso) Bolan who preceded him in death.

Nick graduated from Wilson High School and continued his education in Pittsburgh, eventually getting his Engineering Degree from Youngstown State University after his tour in the Army in Ft. Carson, Colorado, where he served as a draftsman with the 12th Engineer Battalion. He then worked at U.S. Steel Corp. until it closed in 1980.

Nick loved cars, especially Buicks. He also enjoyed gardening and taking care of the fruit trees that grew in the yard. He was proud to be able to keep up the family home with his father and brothers, always tending to maintenance to keep it in shape. He also took care of his parents, together with his sister Ann, when they required special care. He took pleasure in playing golf and celebrating holidays and family gatherings. He played the violin and clarinet and liked listening to the radio, especially the Italian hour and talk shows.

Nick is survived by his older brother, Peter (New York) and sister Ann Marie Bolan of Youngstown. He also leaves behind 15 nieces and nephews, Peter, Joseph, Timmothy Bolan, Diane Kozecke, Annie Mueller, Sarah Floor, Elizabeth Bolan, Robert Bolan, Theresa Rider, Thomas, Michael, Salvadore Bolan, Catherine Bolan, Maria Piliero and Rosemary Wagner.

He was preceded in death by his younger brothers, Robert and Theodore.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Nick on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at Rossi and Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. A rosary will be said at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home followed by a procession to St. Dominic Church, 77 E Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.