Nicholas Anthony D’Alesio, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Anthony “Nick” D’Alesio, 81, of Poland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Nick was born on the east side of Youngstown on March 14, 1939 the son of Italian immigrants Pietro and Rosina (DiPrimio) D’Alesio.

He was a proud “Golden Bear” graduate of East High School in 1956 and was active in his class by being a member of the service committee, cap-gown committee and prom attendant along with helping to plan every class reunion and birthday party over the past 65 years.

After high school Nick worked in the steel mill and then served his country in the United States Army for two years. He always remarked about his time in Germany, especially missing his family at Christmastime. Upon his return from the service he worked for the City of Youngstown in the Water Department before joining the Youngstown Police Department in 1961. While he was on the police force he served as President of the Fraternal Order of Police and during that tenure was able to secure many benefits for his fellow officers. He retired on April 3, 1989. He was also very proud to serve as Director of Security for Remco Security for the past 42 years.

Nick loved his Italian heritage and never missed the Italian Program every Sunday morning which was hosted by his East High classmate, Alex Pascarella and later by Vince Camp. He attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica his entire life, walking from Grandview and Perry Avenues to attend Mass and CCD.

The highlight of his year was the “Grandview Extravaganza” which was held in July and always attended by at least 100 guys. Nick was a proud member of the local and national Fraternal Order of Police, Catholic War Veterans Post 1292 and The Croatian Fraternal Union of America St. George Lodge 66.

To say Nick was a sports enthusiast is a definite understatement. It was his whole life. In high school the basketball coach cut him. He went home and his brother, Frank, told him to go back and tell the coach he was better than anyone on the court. He did and he made first team and played the whole year. He played back-up quarterback on the football team and they were inducted into the East High Hall of Fame for the only undefeated team ever at East High School and still hold that title! Nick was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, never missing an opportunity to either attend or watch a game.

Nick will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him and loved him, especially his wife, Constance (Metz), whom he married on November 26, 1983; his children, Tammy D’Alesio of Struthers, Nicholas (Suzanne) D’Alesio of Canfield and Frank (Deborah) D’Alesio of Angier, North Carolina; grandchildren, Brandi Basista, Ashley Basista, Megan Watson, Nicholas, Vincent, Sophia and Anthony D’Alesio, Victoria and Isabella D’Alesio and great-grandchildren, Kieara Star Mercado and Lorenzo D’Alesio; sister, Ida (Edward) Jasinski; sister-in-law, Stephanie (Joseph) Creighton; brother-in-law, Joseph (Renee) Voytus and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Frank, Peter, Teddy and Mario D’Alesio; sister, Rosemarie Kelly; two infant brothers; sister-in-law, Rose Ann D’Alesio; brother-in-law, Paul Kelly; nephew, Paul “Skip” Kelly and brother-in-law, David R. Metz.

Everyone is invited to the Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating. Following the Mass Nick will be honored for his service to our country by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Nick.

Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Sanutcci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Nick’s family would like to thank the physicians and staff of Mercy Health, especially in the ICU for all the compassion and care shown to him at the end of his life. It is deeply appreciated.

