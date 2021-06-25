Nicholas A. Poccia, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas A. “Nick” Poccia, 92, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away on Tuesday afternoon, June 22, 2021.

Nick will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his happiness, positive attitude, generosity and being full of life.

He was born August 24, 1928, in Youngstown the son of Antonio and Carmel (DeChalk) Poccia and grew up on Early Road on the Eastside of Youngstown.

Nick was a proud graduate of East High School being a “Golden Bear” and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

Nick proudly served our country as a United States Army Veteran during the Korean War.

Upon receiving his Honorable Discharge, Nick entered the work force with Railway Express as a delivery driver and that’s where he met the love of his life the former Virginia “Ginny” Bernard whom he married on February 16, 1971. They were happily married for over 35 years until her passing on February 15, 2007.

Nick retired after 19 years of service in the maintenance department of Hydril Company. Later in retirement and being an excellent wood worker, Nick enjoyed working at Crow Cabinets.

Nick had many passions throughout this life. He enjoyed gardening, bike riding, golfing, socializing with his friends at McDonald’s and doing crossword, sudoku and hidden object puzzles. He also enjoyed drawing and painting pictures. Nick loved to dance, listen to music and whistle his favorite toons. If you were ever looking for Nick, you could always find him by listening to where he was whistling at.

Nick leaves behind to hold onto his memories his three children, Nicholas A. (fiancée Carla) Poccia of Connecticut, Susan Jorge of Hubbard and Brenda (Jeff) Archer-Knorr of Champion; five grandchildren, Marisa (Fiancé Ali) Poccia, Nicholas (Dawn) Poccia, Charles (fiancée Niki) Archer, Danielle (Brian) Deem and Eddie (Brandy) Jorge; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Corrine, Joshua and Nico and his sisters, Clotilda “Tillie” Comichesto of Girard, Justine “Jean” Delillo of New Castle and Pauline Patrick of Poland; along with many nieces; nephews; cousin and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Virginia; Nick was preceded in death by two sons, Philip Bernard and Theodore Poccia; his granddaughter, Shannon Bernard; a brother, Alexandro Poccia and a sister, Mariann E. Barker.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Nick on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221, Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 9:15 a.m., at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Nick’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nicholas A. “Nick” Poccia, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 27, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.