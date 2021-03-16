Nancy M. (Colla) Bucci, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy M. (Colla) Bucci, 104, of Poland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, March 2, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

Nancy will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her kindness, generosity and loving nature as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Nancy was born November 20, 1916 in Youngstown, the daughter of Nicholas and Mary Colla and was a lifelong area resident.

Nancy was a graduate of South High School and a proud homemaker where she was the matriarch for her family.

She was an excellent cook and baker and her family will miss all her excellent Italian dishes, especially her homemade cassata cake. Upon her children being raised, Nancy entered the workforce as a sales woman for Strouss Department Store and then Murphy’s Department Store.

She was a former member of St. Dominic Church and a current member of Holy Family Church.

Nancy had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed painting artwork, listening to Italian music and was a talented seamstress, but above all she enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her husband William Bucci whom she married August 30, 1941 died October 16, 2001.

Nancy leaves behind to hold onto to her precious memories her beloved daughters Pamela (Kenneth) Jackson of Kentucky, Patricia (Anthony) Markovicz of Poland, Paulette (Paul) Policy of Boardman and Holly Ann (Michael) Bokesch of Poland, seven grandchildren Kirstin Jackson, Tamara Jackson, Ken (Janet) Jackson, Shalimar (Preston) Williams, Amy Markovicz, Erin Markovicz and Lauren (JB) House, a step-grandson Paul Policy Jr., four great grandchildren Sabina, Archer, Benjamin and Joshua and a sister-in-law JoAnn Colla along with nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by three brothers Paul, Nicholas and Alfred Colla and three sisters Agnes Sorce, Mary Guerra and Dora Battaglia.

Everyone is asked to meet on Friday morning, March 19, 2021 at 10:30 am for Nancy’s Mass of Christian Burial held at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Rd., Poland.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing (6 Feet Rule) and proper health protocols. As mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Nancy.

Burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery, Poland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

On behalf of Nancy’s family they would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of the Assumption Village Nursing Home for all the compassionate, loving and professional care that has been shown to Nancy and them throughout this difficult time.

Nancy’s family requests that material donations be made to Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Youngstown, Ohio 44510 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Nancy’s family.