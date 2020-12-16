YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. (Weldon) Campana, 87, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Nancy will always be remembered as a loving, giving and incredible caregiver and friend.

She was born on June 27, 1933 in Youngstown the daughter of William and Jennie (Gillen) Weldon and was a lifelong area resident.

Nancy was a 1951 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Nancy worked at Mahoning National Bank for 25 years, retiring in December of 1995.

Nancy married the love of her life, Joseph D. Campana on December 4, 1952. They were blessed with three daughters Patricia, Barbara and Nancy Jo.

Nancy enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She also enjoyed bowling, summer gatherings and card parties with her lifelong friends. She loved to cook her delicious Italian meals for her family.

Nancy leaves to cherish her loving memory two daughters, Nancy Jo (James) Heydle of Boardman and Patricia (Michael) Senich of Cincinnati; son-in-law, Mark Escaja of Solon; six grandchildren, Aaron (Amie) Senich of Cincinnati, Michael (Creigh) Senich of Colorado, Corey (Liann) Senich of Indianapolis, Jennifer Heydle of Boardman, Alison Heydle of Boardman and Lindsey Escaja of Columbus; nine great-grandchildren, Andre, Anthony, Daniel, Diondra, Adriana, Dontae, Olivia, Hardison and a baby boy expected on December 27, 2020.

She also leaves behind an exceptional and devoted nephew, Thomas Callahan; a sister-in-law, Dina Gould of Cortland along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband, Joseph D. Campana, who passed away on March 1, 2015, Nancy was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Escaja; granddaughter, Melissa Escaja; sister, Gertrude Callahan and a nephew, Daniel Callahan.

Nancy’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. They will be planning in the future to have a celebration of Nancy’s life at a later date which all will be welcome to attend.

There were private services held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman with Deacon John Terranova as officiant

Private Burial took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Sanutcci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

