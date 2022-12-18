YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – N. Jean Kniska, our beloved mother, at the age of 92, was peacefully called home to the Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

She was born April 21, 1930, in Conway, Pennsylvania, to Frank and Winifred (Sarsfield) Sebastian. Her mother and father passed when she was very young. She attended Conway Public Schools and was loved and raised by Paul and Carmel Pica. She spent the majority of her lifetime in Youngstown, Ohio.

She married the love of her life, Edward E. Kniska, on May 15, 1954, at St. Nicholas Byzantine Church, where she became a parishioner.

Jean was a devoted Catholic and her faith was very important to her.

They built their home in Struthers, Ohio, where they raised three children.

She went to cosmetology school and opened her own beauty salon.

When she retired as a beautician, she worked part-time for Kirby Sweeper Company, a hearing aid center and a home improvement center, as well as, State Farm.

She and her husband of over 30 years shared many wonderful memories together before he was called home to the Lord on January 5, 1986.

She then met her companion, Henry First, who shared a great bond and over 20 cherished years together until his passing.

She had several hobbies that she enjoyed throughout her lifetime. She belonged to a card club where she met several lifetime friends. She loved polkas and dancing and went to many dances at SNPJ. She loved to travel and went on many trips to casinos, cruises and beaches. She also loved going to the Canfield Fair, of which she never missed a year of and looked forward to taking her kids and in later years, her grandchildren. Most of all, she loved her family deeply and never missed the opportunity to express that.

She is survived by three children that she loved dearly, Edward (Brenda) Kniska of Colchester, Connecticut, Donald (Lisa) Kniska of Canfield, Ohio, and Marcie (Paul) Flanagan of Youngstown, Ohio; her six beautiful grandchildren, Jacob, Dylan and Jensen Kniska, Michael (Candace), Casey and Bailey Flanagan; her great-granddaughter, Claire Ann Flanagan and her beloved dog, Kaylee.

Besides her parents, husband and companion, Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Sebastian and sister, Rose Pollice.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian burial held at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Christine Roman Catholic Church, Youngstown, with Father John Jerek, as celebrant.

Jean’s family wishes to offer special thanks to Sanctuary Hospice for going above and beyond with their compassionate care for our mother in her time of need. It is forever appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jean’s name to Yellow Brick Place, 2959 Canfield Road, #10, Youngstown, OH 44511 and/or Animal Charities of Youngstown, 4140 Market St., Boardman, OH 44512.

