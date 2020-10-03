Mildred Marie (Fusillo) Santangelo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Marie “Millie” (Fusillo) Santangelo, 86, of Youngstown,

peacefully passed away Sunday morning, September 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Millie was born February 7, 1934 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Jean (Morgia) Fusillo.

She was a graduate of East High School and was a lifelong resident of Youngstown.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Millie retired after working for over 25 years with Sparkle Market in their bakery department.

Millie was a member of Teamsters Baker’s Union and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica where she routinely attended Saint Anthony Novenas.

Millie had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed going shopping along with cooking and baking all the traditional Italian delicacies. Her family will especially miss her homemade Easter Bread and jellies which she was known for making exceptionally great.

Most of all, Millie loved spending time with her large family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Vincent James “Jimmy” Santangelo, whom she married on January 26, 1956, passed away February 26, 2016.

Millie leaves behind her three children, Pamela and Rudy Byce, Vincent Santangelo andDebbie Grilli and Mary Jo and Michael Margala; her grandchildren, Cristina (Tim) Sheehan, Brian and Nicholas Byce, Maria and Julianna Margala and Harrison Finelli; a great-granddaughter, Louisa Finelli; two brothers, Louis (Karen) Fusillo and Joseph (Clara) Fusillo; four sisters, Joann (Michael) Savko, Catherine Tankovich, Mary Miller and Bernadette (Dan)

Ezzo along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her husband and parents, Millie was preceded in death by her infant twin sons; a sister, Angeline Beshara; brothers, Anthony, Frank, Michael, Victor, Adam and Matthew Fusillo.

Millie’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

There were Prayers of Christian Burial held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, with the Very Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio, Jr. as celebrant.

Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery.

On behalf of Millie’s family, we would like to graciously thank Denise from Comfort Keepers, Alex from Trumbull County Area Counseling on Aging and the Southern Care Hospice Team and her personal caregiver and friend, Shanice Watt for all the excellent care, love and support they showed to Millie throughout this difficult time.

