Michele M. Leone, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele M. Leone, 56, of Boardman, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Hospice House after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

As she met her beloved pet, Springsteen at the Rainbow Bridge, she knew it was time to go home to the Heavenly Father and transition to a better life.

Michele will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her smile, generosity and kindness.

Michele, also known as “Shelly” was born July 25, 1963 in Youngstown, the daughter of Thomas and Jackie (Wallace) Leone. She was a lifelong area resident.

Michele was a 1981 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and continued her education at the Youngstown Hospital Association School of Radiology where she earned her degree as a radiology technician. She was employed for over 35 years as an x-ray technician at several area hospitals, the last being Northside Hospital/Cardiology Cath Lab.

Michele had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed reading, running, walking her dog, swimming, shopping and enjoying the sunshine.

Michele proudly completed the Live Strong Program in December 2019 at the YMCA and was nicknamed “The Fighter”.

Michele leaves behind to cherish her memory her father, Thomas Leone; a brother, Tom Leone who remembers the times they had as children growing up and with whom she would talk and laugh about the old neighborhood and the people they knew; her aunts, uncles and cousins that were with her throughout this difficult time; special friends, M.J. and Sherry Gallagher that provided encouragement and were always there to listen; her little buddy, “Chase” that she loved to riding go-carts and playing games with.

Michele was preceded in death by her mother, Jackie Leone; grandparents, Jack and Betty Wallace and Thomas and Clara Leone

Michele’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

A private funeral service held Friday, June 12, 2020 at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 with Father Kevin Peters as officiant.

Shelly’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff of Hospice of The Valley and Hospice House for all the care and compassion shown to them and Michele throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Michele’s name to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512 because of her love for animals.

Go now Shelly and walk in that warm sunshine that you always loved so much and walk miles and miles with your beloved Springsteen.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.