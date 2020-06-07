Michele L. Bucci, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele L. Bucci, 61, of Youngstown, passed away Saturday morning, May 30, 2020 unexpectedly from an apparent heart attack.

Michele will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her smile, generosity and the kindness she showed to everyone. She will also be remembered for her love of dogs, especially her beloved, Greta.

She was born July 15, 1958 in Youngstown, the daughter of James A., Sr. and Martha (Appulese) Bucci and was proud of her Eastside roots along with being a lifelong area resident.

Michele was a 1976 graduate of East High School “The Golden Bears” and has been employed for over 14 years in the custodial department with the Youngstown City School System until present.

Michele was a proud homemaker and centered her life on her family. She held true to all the Italian traditions and was an exceptional cook and especially a great baker. Her family will miss her fabulous biscotti and pizzelles. Michele was also a faithful caregiver for her family and especially to her mother Martha, whom she cared for until her passing August 4, 2019.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, the AFSCME Local 1143 and the Eastside Girls Club which Michele looked forward to their monthly lunch to socialize with friends.

Michele was the proud mother of Tysion Bucci of Scottsdale, Arizona, beloved sister of James A., Jr. (Joy) Bucci of Poland and her twin, Michael Bucci of Youngstown, special aunt to JoEllen (George) Mrofchak, Jennifer (Fiance Vince Pontillo) Bucci, Michael Bucci, Jr., and Alexis Bucci and was a loving great aunt to Angelina Mrofchak, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends all of whom will miss her dearly.

Besides her parents Michele was preceded in death by a nephew, James Rocco Bucci.

Michele’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

There was a Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

Entombment took place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 455412

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Michele’s name to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Streert Youngstown, Ohio 44512 because of her love for animals.

