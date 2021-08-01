Michel F. Ishac, Sr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michel F. Ishac, Sr., 62, of Poland, peacefully passed away on Friday morning, July 30, 2021, with his loving family by his side.

Michel will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He will also be remembered for his generosity, kindness and always putting others first.

Michel was born on February 19, 1960, in Bejdarfel Batroun, Lebanon, the son of Fouad and Youssfieh (Khoury) Ishac and came to the Youngstown area in 1988.

While in Lebanon, Michel was employed as a contractor working with the government.

Upon moving to Youngstown, he was employed as a foreman with Acme Steak Company for over 20 years and then as a sub-contractor in maintenance for GM Lordstown.

He was a member of St. Maron Maronite Church.

Michel had many passions throughout his life. He was most known for being a true “Mr. Fix It”. He enjoyed working with his hands and learning how things operate, even if it meant breaking it first!

Michel leaves behind to hold onto his memory, his wife of over 33 years, the former Suzanne Khoury, whom he married on October 4, 1987, in Lebanon; his four children, Anastasia (Frederick) Boyer of Austintown, Michel “Micho” F. Ishac, Jr., of Akron, Jade M. and Cheyenne S. Ishac, both at home; his parents, Fouad and Youssfieh Ishac of Lebanon; his father and mother-in-law, George and Nasta Khoury of Poland; three sisters, Claire Ishac of Lebanon, Claudine Ishac of Lebanon and Sister Clara Ishac of the Maronite Sisters Of The Holy Family Australia; five brothers, Mounir (Antoinette) Ishac, Marcel (Ghada) Ishac, Mardiros (Randa) Ishac, Maurice (Liliane) Ishac and Malek Ishac all of Lebanon; along with many nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Michel on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, where the Prayers of Incense Prayer Service will take place at 7:00 p.m.

Friends and family may also pay respects on Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with Father Tony Massad as officiant. The funeral will also be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

Even though the current mask regulations have been lifted, Michel’s family requests that all attending calling hours and funeral services are to wear a facial covering (limited masks available).

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Market Street, Boardman.

