LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Moore, Jr., 68, of Lowellville, passed away Saturday evening, February 4, 2023.

He was born November 5, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of Michael R., Sr. and Carol (O’Donnell) Moore and was a lifelong area-resident.

Michael was a 1972 graduate of Lowellville High School and began his career as a crane operator in 1973 at Youngstown Sheet & Tube. He continued working as a crane operator through the transitions in the steel industry and retired from Republic Products in 2011. He also owned the Riverview Lounge in Lowellville for over 16 years, which he made numerous friendships and looked forward to socializing with all his customers and friends.

He was a member of the Youngstown Acme Club and the Mount Carmel Society in Lowellville.

Michael had many passions throughout this life. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, gardening and loved his German Shepherds. He was an avid sports fan and looked forward to watching and rooting on his favorite teams The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Buffalo Bills and the New York Yankees.

Michael leaves behind to hold onto his memories his beloved wife of over 47 years, the former Darlene Coppola, whom he married July 26, 1975; his two children, Michael R III (Gina) Moore of Davidson, North Carolina and Jennifer Moore of Columbus; his beloved two grandchildren, Kira and Giavanna; his mother, Carol Moore; four sisters, Lisa Moore, Marie Brown, Vickie (Carmen) Lorubbio and Michelle Moore; his best friend and companion, German Shepherd Rhea, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his father.

There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Michael’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, especially the ICU Unit and Hospice House for all the care and compassion shown to them throughout this difficult time.

