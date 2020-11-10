Michael Paul Navojosky, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Paul Navojosky, 76, of Canfield, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, November 7, 2020.

Mike was born March 20, 1944 in Salem, the son of Michael and Alice (Grove) Navojosky.

He was a 1962 graduate of Salem Senior High School.

On June 20, 1964 he married the love of his life, Judith Barber, and they shared 56 years of marriage.

Mike and Judy raised their family on the South side of Youngstown and belonged to Saint Dominic Catholic Church for many years. In 2008, they moved to Fort Myers, Florida where they have resided for the last 12 years.

Mike spent over 55 years as a successful businessman, manager and sales consultant for outdoor power equipment companies including Dixon, Garden Way and Toro, and was currently working for Hector Turf in Deerfield Beach. He prided himself on the memorable relationships he was able to build with his clients throughout the years.

Michael enjoyed life and was known for being very active. While in Florida, he served as the Commodore of the Town and River Boat Club in Fort Myers. He very much loved boating, motorcycle trips with Judy, snow mobiling, and camping. Michael was known for his story telling ability and for making people laugh. His nickname became “Mayhem” because of the interesting events that always seemed to happen to him. Most of all, he will be remembered as an outgoing and kind man with a contagious smile. He loved his family more than anything and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Michael leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Judith (Barber) Navojosky; two daughters, Kim Villaplana (Tony DeNicholas) and Heather (Jeff) Cairns ; his eight grandchildren Justina (Andrew) Frasco, Luis (Kayla) Villaplana, Emilio Villaplana, Gabrielle Villaplana (Jordan Markota), Nick Cairns, Patrick Cairns, Matthew Cairns and Annelise (Nick) Deemer; great-granddaughter, Xenna Villaplana; sisters, Pat Boothe and Bonnie Waddington; sister and brothers-in-law, Roberta Eck and Jack and Vince Murphy; dear friends, Greg and Janice Hohloch and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his son, Michael K. Navojosky. Knowing he is once again reunited with his son in Heaven gives his family on Earth a sense of peace.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Dominic Catholic Church, 77 E. Lucius Ave, Youngstown, with Reverend Vincent DeLucia presiding.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Michael.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

