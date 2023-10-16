BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Peter Barkett, 75, of Boardman, passed away on Friday afternoon, October 13, 2023.

He was born January 15, 1948 in Youngstown, the son of Thomas and Eileen (Stemp) Barkett and was a lifelong area resident.

Michael graduated from South High School and then continued his education at Youngstown State University majoring in education.

While attending college Michael was employed for Topfer Oil Company and eventually he became the owner and operator for many years.

Michael had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed coaching baseball for many years especially during the time his son, Michael, played. He also was a huge Cleveland sports fan always rooting on his favorite teams the Indians, Cavaliers and Browns. He loved doing landscaping and working around the yard, playing golf, fishing and bowling in many leagues.

Michael is survived by his children, Nycole Barkett of Salem and Michael T. Barkett of Poland; along with cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a Celebration of Life calling hours for Michael on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to Michael’s family to help defray expenses at this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Michael’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael P. Barkett, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.