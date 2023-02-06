YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lee Bucci, Sr., 64, of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at his residence.

Michael was born July 15, 1958 in Youngstown, the son of James A., Sr. and Martha (Appulese) Bucci. He was a lifelong area resident and was especially proud to have been born and raised on the east side of Youngstown. He will always be fondly remembered for his generosity, kindness, and caring personality. Michael was a doting father and grandfather and in his last few months, was overjoyed to spend time with his grandson, Miles.

He was a 1976 graduate of East High School, “The Golden Bears”, before he went on to earn his Associate’s Degree in Hospitality Management from Youngstown State University in 2002.

Michael had a lengthy career in the food service industry, beginning at Northside Hospital and followed by St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was the purchaser and manager of the gift shop. At the time of his death, he was employed at St. Joseph Hospital Warren as its retail manager.

He was a devout Catholic, attending Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica while growing up and later, as a parishioner of St. Joseph the Provider Church in Campbell.

Throughout his life, Michael enjoyed many interests and hobbies such as traveling and collecting hats, shoes, and vinyl records. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Indians fan. Michael was very artistic and awed the public with his Christmas tree decorating in the Festival of Trees, an event held at the hospital to benefit local charities. His talents were further accentuated in the making of wreaths, as well as money boxes and floral arrangements for weddings. Michael also was a prominent figure in Campbell city youth baseball, serving as coach at various levels and also as the treasurer for several years.

Michael leaves behind to cherish his memory his children Michael Lee, Jr. (Abby) Bucci of Cuyahoga Falls and Alexis Bucci of Boardman, his grandson Miles Bucci, a brother James A., Jr. (Joy) Bucci of Poland, a nephew Tysion Bucci, two nieces JoEllen (George) Mrofchak and Jennifer (Vince) Pontillo and his great-nephew and nieces Angelina Mrofchak and twins Enzo and Serafina Pontillo, along with many cousins and friends that will miss him dearly.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his twin sister, Michele L. Bucci, and his nephew, James Rocco Bucci.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., in Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1155 Turin Ave., Youngstown, with Father Michael Swierz as celebrant.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

