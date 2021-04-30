Michael Joseph Paolucci, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Joseph Paolucci, 61, of Struthers, passed away Tuesday evening, April 27, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Michael will always be remembered for his fun-loving nature, kindness, generosity and smile.

He was born May 26, 1959 in Youngstown, the son of Rocco and Mary Ann (Santangelo) Paolucci and was a lifelong area resident.

Michael was a graduate of Liberty High School and then attended Youngstown State University prior to his career in food service management working throughout the Mahoning Valley.

Michael had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed playing cards and socializing with his friends, riding his motorcycle and was an avid sports fan, where he was passionate to root on his favorite team the Cleveland Browns. Above all Michael loved spending time with his family.

Michael leaves behind to hold onto his memories, his mother Mary Ann Paolucci, a daughter Elizabeth Russell of Campbell, four grandchildren, his sister Michele (Ron) Campbell of Boardman and his brother Ron (Coleen) Paolucci of Utah along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousin and friends

Michael was preceded in death by his father, his fiancé Angela Russell and his grandparents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday afternoon, May 2, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Youngstown.

Everyone is asked to meet on Monday morning, May 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate Michael’s Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Rd., Poland.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing (6 Feet Rule) and proper health protocols. Please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Michael.

In lieu of flowers Michael’s family requests that material donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. .

