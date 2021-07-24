Michael J. Welch, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. “Mike” Welch, 57, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, July 13, 2021 with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mike will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His fun and upbeat personality was contagious to anyone who knew Mike. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was born on May 26, 1963 in Lost Creek, West Virginia, a son of Gaylord and Sandra (Gregory) Welch.

Mike’s family moved to Youngstown, where he grew up and attended Rayen High School. He went on to graduate from the New Castle School of Trades.

For 30 years Mike held many positions for Latrobe Specialty Metals and he took great pride in his work. Due to his illness, he retired in October of 2020. Mike also enjoyed bartending at Fusillo Catering.

On July 11, 1987 Mike married the love of his life, the former Carla Tankovich. They shared 34 years of marriage together. Mike’s greatest joy was the birth of their daughter, Michelle.

Mike was generous with his time and his talent. He would stop to help just about anyone and he was nicknamed “Mr. Fixit” for his handy work. He also enjoyed his many weekend trips to the family cabin with “Big D” and Donnie. Most of all, Mike was a family man and cherished the yearly family vacations to the beach. He especially loved spending time with his grandson, Gino

Mike will always be missed by his wife, Carla Welch; his daughter, Michelle; the apple of his eye, his grandson, Gino; siblings, Margie Bires, Wilma Welch and Roy (Nancy) Welch; several nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and his family Yorkiepoo, Bruno.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike’s family gathered for a private Prayers of Christian Burial led by Rev. Kevin Peters at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

