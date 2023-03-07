AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. “Mike” Savko, 86, of Austintown, passed away Saturday evening, March 4, 2023.

He was born July 13, 1936 in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Mary (Malatok) Savko and was proud to have grown up on the Eastside.

Mike was a 1954 graduate of East High School and attended Youngstown College where he studied Mechanical engineering and Business Administration. While attending East High School, Mike fell in love with his classmate and senior prom date the former Joanne Fusillo whom he married on May 25, 1957 at Immaculate Conception Church. Together they shared over 65 years together and he was a true patriarch for his family.

Mike loved spending time with his family especially attending his grandchildren’s activities and always looked forward to their family vacations at the beach in North Carolina.

Mike began his career as a draftsman at Republic Rubber followed by 40 years of employment with Commercial Shearing. He held numerous positions throughout this career in the United States and Germany and retired in 1999.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church.

Mike enjoyed fishing along with golfing and bowling in several leagues around the area, but especially with all his friends from Commercial.

Mike leaves behind to hold onto his memories his wife Joanne, three children Michael (Carolyn) Savko, Karen (Mark) Pecchia and Cheryl (Rick) Love, nine grandchildren Michael (Carla), Matthew and Anthony Savko, Deanna (Josh) McNeely, Mark (Julie) Pecchia, Danielle (John) Virostko, Melissa (Jesse) Hutchinson, Dayna (Cody) Freeman and Jennifer Love and his beloved ten great grandchildren with another great-grandson expected to be born in April along with many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Rd., Austintown where a Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Gregory Fedor VF as celebrant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Mike’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Southern Care Hospice, the entire staff of Brookdale Senior Living and his caregiver Laquala Royal for all the love, care and compassion shown to him throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Blvd, Youngstown, Ohio 44510 or the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44511.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Michael’s family.

