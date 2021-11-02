Michael A. “Mike” Lariccia, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. “Mike” Lariccia, 90, formerly Youngstown, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, October 31, 2021 with his family by his side.

Michael will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his happiness, positive attitude, hard work ethic, generosity and being full of life.

He was born January 21, 1931 in Youngstown the son of Michael and Ellen (Cuccarese) Lariccia and was a lifelong area resident of Youngstown until moving to be with his daughter and grandchildren in 2019.

Michael graduated from South High School where he excelled in football and following graduation was drafted into the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served during the Korean War and was awarded the following decorations for his service to our country; the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Upon being Honorably Discharged, Michael returned home and attended Youngstown State University.

He then began his career working for Ohio Bell which later became At&t where he retired after 39 years and 10 months of service.

Michael was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica while living in Youngstown and was on the Board of Trustees for over 43 years with the Cardinal Credit Union.

Michael had many passions throughout this life. He enjoyed playing bocce, taking trips to the Casino, traveling and vacationing. He always looked forward to spending time with his family, never missing any of their events or activities. Michael also was a “Mr. Fix It and mechanic” where he loved to try new projects. He was an avid football fan and enjoyed rooting on his favorite team the Cleveland Browns and had a true passion for animals especially his beloved pet dogs.

Michael married the love of his life, the former Patricia Thomas on August 17, 1963 and they celebrated over 32 years of wonderful marriage until her passing on April 3, 1996.

Michael leaves behind to hold onto his memories his daughter Karen (Rob) Ragan with whom he made his home, his eight grandchildren who were the apple of his eye Zachary Keeler, Austin, Dante, Drey and Audrianna Ragan, Michael, Barrett and Mariah Patrick and his brother Donald Lariccia along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife Patricia, Michael was reunited in heaven with his beloved daughter Pamela A. Keeler and a sister June Hughes.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Michael on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221, Market St., Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Although flowers are beautiful, the family requests that contributions be made to Stop the Suffering, P.O. Box 21703, Columbus, Ohio 43221 or at (payments@stop thesuffering.org) in honor of Michael’s memory and his love for animals.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to the Lariccia family.