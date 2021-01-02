Merle George Maloney, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Merle George Maloney, Sr., 91, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020.

He was born in Lowellville on April 4, 1929, the son of George James and Nellie Margaret (Stephenson) Maloney and was a lifelong area resident.

Merle proudly served as a Private First Class in the United States Army during World War II. As a Heavy Machine Gunner, Merle was awarded the World War II Victory medal and the Army of Occupation Medal Japan. In 1948, Merle was honorably discharged and safely returned home. After his service, Merle was active in the American Legion Post 0737 Lake Milton, to honor his fellow servicemen and women.

After returning home, Merle married the love of his life, Della Juillerat on September 2, 1950. Together, they shared 45 years of marriage until Della’s passing on September 10, 1995.

Merle worked as a furnace repairman for Posner Works and at Sharon Steel Corporation for 28 years. On June 1, 1986, he celebrated a much-deserved retirement.

Merle belonged to The Church of Christ in Lake Milton.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening and traveling. He especially enjoyed trips to the casino. Merle will be remembered for his fun-loving personality, for lighting up the room and for his thoughtfulness. He will surely be missed by all who knew him.

Merle leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his seven children, Linda (Joseph) Sinkovich, Barb (Jerry) Clark, Phyllis (Butch) Rush, George, Jr. (Marie) Maloney, Brenda (Jerry) Sheffler, Michael (Kim) Maloney and Rose (Mike) Thomas; 17 grandchildren and many loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beside his parents and his beloved wife, Della, Merle was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Clark; his brothers, George Pennell and Jack and David Maloney and sisters, Margaret O’Connell and Mary Sinchak.

There will be a Private Family Funeral Service at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman followed by an interment at Greenhaven Cemetery, where Merle will be laid to rest with Military Honors.

