MaryAnn (Katros) Pizzuto Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, officiating, for MaryAnn Pizzuto, 80, of Austintown, who passed away peacefully Friday morning, June 28, 2019.

MaryAnn will always be remembered and loved by her family and friend for her loving and caring personality.

She was born August 17, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of Steve and Stella (Jacobs) Katros and was a lifelong area resident.

MaryAnn was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. She always put them as a top priority and loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

MaryAnn was also an exceptional cook and her family will miss her famous wedding soup, lasagna and spaghetti and meatballs.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

MaryAnn had a passion for playing Bingo and truly enjoyed being with her beloved dog, Nino.

MaryAnn leaves behind to hold onto her memories her husband of over 62 years Anthony “Tony” Pizzuto, Sr. whom she married September 15, 1956, at St. Stanislaus Church; her three sons, Nicholas (Maribeth) Pizzuto New Middletown, Tony, Jr. (Stephanie) Pizzuto of North Jackson and Steve (Patti) Pizzuto of Virginia; eight grandchildren, Alex, Niki, Santino, Vincent, Anjelika, Anthony and Chelsea Pizzuto and Brianna (Patrick) McCaul; a great-granddaughter, Amelia and a sister, Barbara Jean (John) Kuras of Boardman along with her beloved pet dog, Nino.

MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Steve Katros.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday morning, July 1, 2019, from 9:30 – 10:20 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to MaryAnn’s family.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made MaryAnn’s name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 1 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.