YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rossi, 87, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2022, at her home in Naples, Florida, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 15, 1934, to Gregory and Helen Rossvanes.

She married the love of her life, Atty. Daniel L. Rossi, on March 6, 1954. Their life together was filled with many blessings.

She is preceded in death by her son, Daniel L. Rossi, Jr. and her parents and siblings, Ethyl Mazarakis, Nick Rossvanes, Dorothy Kavoklis and Charles Rossvanes.

She was a graduate of South High School.

She was a legal secretary before starting her family.

Heaven has gained our number one angel. At a critical time in her life, Easter Seals had provided much needed support for her young son Danny and so she found her way to give back. As one of the 11 charter members of the Angels of Easter Seals, Mary tirelessly dedicated her time and talent to benefit others. She served as the second President of the Angels of Easter Seals and was the Cookbook Chairman for over 25 years. Mary combined her love and passion for cooking along with her vision of providing perpetual funds for Easter Seals into creating, editing and organizing the compilation and publication of three cookbooks: Angels & Friends Favorite Recipes Volume I (1981), Volume II (1991) and Party Favorites (2001). With her constant guidance and direction, as of 2011, over 132,500 copies were sold raising $500,000. The most recently published book Volume III (2011) was dedicated to her. The proceeds from these cookbooks continue to support Easter Seals today.

As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, she contributed so much to her family and society in her own loving way and always with kindness in her heart. She was a beautiful person, inside and out and exemplified class, elegance and beauty. She loved her family above everything. Her cooking was legendary as she mastered not only her Greek heritage but also her husband’s Italian cuisine. Her cooking and baking talents inspired many others.

She also served as a leader in other organizations and was Past President of the Mahoning County Bar Association Women’s Auxiliary and The Youngstown Symphony Guild. She was bestowed the honor of YWCA Woman of the Year in recognition of her service to the community.

She loved to entertain family and friends which brought her so much joy. She loved hosting dinner parties. Family gatherings were especially memorable as they included her specialty dishes and many holiday traditions. She was exquisite in every detail. She loved to golf at Tippecanoe and Youngstown Country Clubs as well as exotic places around the world. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, knitting, playing bridge and singing while playing the organ.

Her true love, after her husband and children, were her grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally and impacted their lives in so many positive ways.

Affectionately known as “Maga” coined by her first granddaughter, she leaves behind four children, Dr. Elena Rossi Somers (Donald), Lisa Fitzpatrick (Jim), Nina Melfi (James) and Atty. Gregg Rossi (Deanna); eight grandchildren, Jennifer Santangelo (Josh), Nicole Barson (Zachary), Donald Somers (Becca Hohe), Alexandra Fitzpatrick (James Pollard), Dr. Allyson Somers Kinnear (Shane), Atty. Jimmy Melfi (Nina), Andrew Rossi and Matthew Rossi and five great-grandchildren, Dante Santangelo, Francesca Santangelo, Mac Barson, Amelia Somers and Brooks Kinnear.

She will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Private services are being arranged by the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Angels of Easter Seals, 299 Edwards Street, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Family and friends my visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Mary’s family.

