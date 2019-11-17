Mary Francis (Ingorvate) Guerrieri, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Francis (Ingorvate) Guerrieri, 93, of Youngstown passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019.

Mary was born May 1, 1926 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph Ingorvate and Magdalene (Cimini).

Growing up in Campbell, she was a lifelong Youngstown area resident.

Mary attended Campbell Memorial High School.

She was primarily a devoted Mother and homemaker who held true to the Italian traditions. After raising her family, Mary worked as a salesperson at Livingston’s Clothing Store in Downtown Youngstown, the YSU Book Store and volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Mary will be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her unselfish devotion to those she loved, generosity, independence and selflessness.

Mary embraced family and friends and especially enjoyed the holidays. In her eyes a holiday wasn’t complete unless she prepared everyone’s favorite meal and baked everyone’s special dessert. Whether it was Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter or any other special occasion, she often toiled all day and night to give her family a feast. Wedding Soup, homemade raviolis, turkey, artichokes, baccala salad and squid sauce were just some of the standard holiday offerings. She prepared every meal with love and the knowledge that her family and friends would enjoy the fruits of her labor. No one was ever turned away and she fed and entertained family whenever possible. For years she baked special birthday cakes and even wedding cakes for family members.

She truly loved bringing joy to family and friends.

She was a longtime past member of Immaculate Conception and St. Luke Church. Most recently she was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica. Mary gave her time to work Church Bingo and rarely missed bingo night and in her later stages of life became known to many as “Bingo Mary”.

She was also a onetime member of the Eastside Civics Woman’s Auxiliary and the Eastside Ladies Card Club.

Mary had many passions throughout her life. Her appearance was very important to her and she always dressed in the latest fashions. She enjoyed crocheting and played cards in her East Side card club for almost 70 years. Mary also enjoyed playing bingo, bocce and bowling and continued to participate in these hobbies until she was 90. She also enjoyed an occasional casino visit where she would play nickel, dime and quarter slot machines.

Her husband, Alex A. Guerrieri, whom she married on April 30, 1949, passed away on February 1, 1988; he was the love of her life. She also had a son, Alex, who passed away on August 8, 1988.

Mary leaves behind, to hold onto her precious memories, a daughter Alexis Mackie, with whom she made her home; a son John Alex (Karen) Guerrieri of Columbus; ten grandchildren, Rob Mackie, Christopher Mackie, Sean (Sue) Mackie, John Michael (Kristy) Guerrieri, Stephen (Stephanie) Guerrieri, Zachary (Jennifer) Guerrieri, Sarah Guerrieri, Todd (Devon) Holden, Scott Holden and Amy (John) Bibler; fifteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, husband and son, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers; Joseph Ingorvate and Harry Ingorvate and two sisters Phyllis Russo and Ann Petroff.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman.

At 9:15 a.m., a prayer service will be held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home in Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel in Youngstown with Reverend Monsignor, Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

On behalf of Mary’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at Heritage Manor Nursing Facility for all the care and compassion that was shown to them and to Mary throughout this difficult time.

