Mary F. Zugay, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary F. Zugay, 62, of Girard passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

She was born August 29, 1958 in Youngstown, the daughter of Donald E. and Joann Marie (Wauschek) Bilger and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary was an excellent seamstress and was known to repair her family’s clothes and even make her own school clothes. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. It brought her great joy to bake the traditional holiday cookies for her family.

Mary’s passion in life was her family. She adored her husband, sons and grandchildren. Mary’s love and presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mary leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her husband of 46 years, Stephen Zugay; sons, Joshua and Daniel (wife, Michelle) Zugay; grandchildren, Triston and Alyssa Zugay and her siblings, Tom (wife, Cathleen) Bilger, Chyenne Bilger, Cathy (husband, Jim) Patatucci and Mike (wife, Donna) Bilger

A private Memorial Service will take place at a later date.

