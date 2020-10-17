Mary Ellen (Shaffer) Maruschak, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Mary Ellen Maruschak, 75, of Poland, peacefully passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Mary Ellen will be remembered for her caring smile, her acts of kindness and her friendly, yet quiet demeanor. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary Ellen was born October 22, 1944 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Neal and Olga (Strock) Shaffer.

She was a 1962 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She later moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina in 1988. In 1997, she and her husband returned home and have been residents of the area ever since.

In addition to being a hard-working homemaker, Mary Ellen worked as a secretary for Steel Door and AC&S until moving to Hilton Head.

While living in Hilton Head she showed her talents as an interior decorator and upon their return she worked alongside her husband in his doctor’s office.

Mary Ellen was a very active member of Saint James Episcopal Church in Boardman. She was proud of her church and was always eager to give of her time. She was a member of the Altar Guild, taught Sunday school, participated in Parish Life and was active in the Vestry.

Mary Ellen enjoyed golfing, going with her husband to The Ohio State football games, knitting sweaters and she was known for her “green thumb” when it came to taking care of her flowers and vegetables in her garden. She was also known for her cooking, baking and canning although she looked forward to breakfast every morning with her husband that he cooked for them.

Mary Ellen leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her husband, Dr. Robert Maruschak whom she married August 7, 1980; her son, Jeff (Bonnie) Reynallt; her grandson, Dylan; a brother, Neal Shaffer, Jr.; a sister, Sandy (Don) Boing; three stepchildren, Lisa Maruschak, Brian Maruschak and Julia Rondina; three step grandchildren, Margo, Eric and Olivia along with nieces, nephews and many friends.

Mary Ellen’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Mary Ellen’s family also wishes to express appreciation to the medical staff at The Cleveland Clinic and to their friends at church for the outpouring of care and love that they and Mary Ellen received throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ellen’s name to St. James Episcopal Church, 7640 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

