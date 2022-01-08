BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. (Nackino) Magner, 85, of Boardman, passed away on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

Mary was born in Youngtown, Ohio on August 11, 1936 to an Italian immigrant family; Mary (Nackino) Magner lived a full and beautiful life. In her home, the words “Live, Love, & Laugh” hung in the kitchen greeting her days and reflecting how she lived her life.

In her final weeks, Mary spoke often of her husband of 55 years, Mathew “George” Magner, who passed away in 2014. She shared the story about when they first met. She had learned from a mutual friend that he was a bit of smart aleck, and so, when George greeted her saying “Nice to meet you,” Mary replied, “We’ll see about that.” It was true love for a lifetime. She gained great comfort talking fondly about how eager she was to reunite with him again, along with Gigi, their Pomeranian dog of 16 years. The love George and Mary shared was a strong and dynamic bond. After his passing, she was reminded of him daily by the works of art he created that adorned their home.

Mary’s family and everyone who knew her will always remember her strong will, honest opinions, curiosity, truthfulness, and fun feisty approach to life. With siblings nearly two decades younger, she was a caring big sister. At family gatherings, Mary was often a ringleader provoking an abundance of laughter and good spirit.

From her earliest days, Mary was a hardworking person. She graduated from East High School in 1953 at the age of 16.

With her talent and love for bookkeeping, she began a 43-year career working at Dollar Savings Trust and then retiring from National City Bank. She enjoyed the people she worked with, both employees and customers alike. On one occasion, a customer approached her at the bank teller booth, shaken because he needed a dime for bus fare. She went into her purse and gave him the coin so he could get home. The next day, the man unexpectedly came back to return the dime and surprised her with some garden tomatoes. They remained friends for years. Mary greatly appreciated moments like this.

Mary created good memories and lasting relationships throughout her life. She had a group of women friends who met regularly for several decades to play 500 and have lunch. She valued time with siblings and in-laws going out weekly for Sunday morning breakfast. In more quiet times, Mary cherished time reading, exploring family genealogy, crocheting, cross-stitching and watching YouTube videos while sipping Pepsi.

Later in her life, when technological change was accelerating, Mary developed the necessary skills to stay abreast. She was open to learning new things, owning an array of devices from PC’s to Chrome books, tablets to wireless printers, and from Androids to I-phones. When they didn’t work, she maintained an “I can fix it” attitude and was confident she could figure it out. Incidentally, she used these devices to support her “primary objective” of online shopping.

Mary leaves her sister, Margi (Anthony) Napoli and brothers, Gregory (Toni) Nackino, Jr., Anthony (Patti) Nackino and James (Celie) Nackino. Though she had no children of her own, she considered all her precious nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews, on both the Nackino and Magner sides, as her own.

Besides her husband, George, she was preceded in death by her parents, Gregory and Rose (Oreco) Nackino; brother, John Gregory Nackino and nephew, James R. Nackino, Jr.

There was a private Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, with Father Ryan Furlong as officiant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In Mary’s memory please do something good for someone else. She would be happy knowing that. If you wish to make a contribution, please support your local humane society.

The family is grateful for the kindness and care the employees of Southern Care Hospice and Home Instead gave Mary.

