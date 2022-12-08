BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Dambik, 90, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022.

She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Mary was born to Arthur and Emma (McDurney) Deutsch on September 1, 1932 in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

Mary was a graduate from Bucyrus High School and was a working mom most of her life.

She had a true love for all animals and supported many of our four-legged friends, including adopting many homeless animals, supporting animal societies and most especially, Angels for Animals.

She was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church. Mary loved her church and the congregation.

For many decades, Mary enjoyed weekends at Lake Berlin and the many friendships she developed at the lake. She loved the water, boating and in her younger years, water sports.

Holding onto her memories Mary leaves behind her husband of over 40 years, Edward Dambik, whom she married August 7, 1982. Through their marriage they created a beautifully blended family that included her two children, William Abey and Kimberly Abey; seven grandchildren, Stephanie and Nick Abey, Shannon, Benjamin and William Arnim and Joshua and Douglas Dambik; three stepsons, Edward Dambik, James (Theresa) Dambik and John Dambik; several nieces and nephews and their families and of course, her beloved dog, Rascal.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Arthur Deutsch and sister-in-law, Ruth Deutsch.

Family and friends may gather Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:30 – 3:25 p.m. at Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield, where a celebration-of-life funeral service will take place at 3:30 p.m., with Pastor Doug Lewis as officiant. A celebration meal will follow.

In lieu of flowers material tributes can be made in Mary’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Mary’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary E. (Deutsch) Dambik, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.