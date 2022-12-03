BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Santangelo, 98, of Boardman, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Mary will always be remembered and loved for her generosity, caring nature and smile.

She was born February 26, 1924, in Youngstown, the daughter of Claude and Mary (Polifrone) Santangelo and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary graduated from East High School and her classmates voted for her to win numerous awards.

Mary was employed for Ohio Edison/First Energy for over 44 years and retired in December 1988 as a customer accounting specialist.

Mary had three passions throughout her life, which were her family, fashion, especially children’s clothing and baking pies and cakes from scratch. She always made her family her top priority and loved spending time with them. She was extremely generous and buying clothing for her siblings, nieces, nephews and Godchildren brought so much joy to her. She also was a perfectionist and great baker. Her pies and cakes were the highpoint of many birthday and holidays. Everyone will miss her famous german chocolate and lemon cakes.

Mary leaves behind to hold onto her memories her nephew, Dennis Hooper, with whom she made her home; her brother, Joseph Santangelo of Boardman, along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Josephine Hooper and her three brothers Perry, Dominic and Vincent “Jimmy” Santangelo.

There were private funeral services on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Mary’s family, would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff of the Hospice House for all the care and compassion shown to them and Mary throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Hospice House 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or to the donor’s favorite charity.

