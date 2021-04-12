Mary C. Carrier, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Carrier, 87, of Campbell, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, April 3, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Mary was born on December 20, 1933 in Campbell, Ohio, a daughter of Michael and Anna (Farkachovsky) Krotky.

Mary attended St. Elizabeth Elementary School and was a 1951 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

On August 7, 1954, Mary married E. Leon Carrier Sr. of Bloomfield, Missouri. They shared 60 years of marriage together until Leon’s death in 2018.

In addition to being a homemaker, Mary was a secretary at St. Elizabeth Hospital and at Packard Electric. She especially enjoyed the opportunity to work on the grounds of Villa Maria High School in Villa Maria, PA. Mary was great cook, an avid bowler and a ruthless card player. In their early years, Mary and Leon were very good dancers. They were dedicated parishioners of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Campbell until it’s closing in 2011. Mary was also very proud of her Slovak heritage and loved to speak and sing in Slovak around family and friends.

Mary loved to watch her sons play baseball from little league on through high school. More recently, she cherished the opportunities of watching her grandchildren’s school functions, sports games and dance recitals. Mary’s laughter and loving presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her brother, Tom Krotky; her daughter, Leona (Carrier) Chianello of Noblesville, IN; her sons, Ron Carrier of Chillicothe, Ohio, Joe Carrier of Campbell, OH and Leon Carrier Jr. of Greenwood, IN; grandchildren, Dana (Brent) Phillips, Jeffery II (Courtney) Chianello, Zac (Molly) Chianello, Beau Carrier, Ryan (Josh) Adams, Joseph Carrier Jr. of Youngstown and Maggie and Grace Carrier of Canfield; great-grandchildren, Allyson, Riley, Francis, Veronica, Jeffery III, Patrick, Blake and Sam.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, E. Leon Carrier Sr.; brothers Raymond, David, and John Krotky; dear son-in-law, Jeff Chianello and best friend and sister, Millie (Krotky) McDonough.

Mary’s family gathered to celebrate her life with Prayers of Christian Burial led by Rev. Kevin Peters at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Mary and Leon will be laid to rest, together, with Military Honors in Missouri.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional staff of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio

PO MALY! – One of Mary’s favorite Slovak expressions, meaning “Slow down and Take it Easy.”

