Mary A. Pasquinelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Pasquinelli, 94, of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 18, 2020.

Mary will be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her kindness, love and compassion.

She was born September 22, 1925, in Youngstown, the daughter of Sestino and Angela (DiTomaso) DeSalvo and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary was employed with Republic Rubber in the piecework department.

She was a proud homemaker and true matriarch for her family. Mary held true to all the Italian traditions and was extremely proud of her Italian heritage. Mary was an exceptional cook and baker. Her family will miss her fabulous Lasagna and Easter Bread.

She was a member of St. Dominic Church, volunteered with St. Dominic School in the cafeteria and was a Campfire Leader. She participated in helping with her children’s activities and loved being part of their daily lives. All family brightened her day and she loved just spending time with them, especially babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mary had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed going on bike rides and walks with her husband, bowling in her many leagues, playing cards in the card clubs, socializing with her friends and taking her son Paul fishing.

Her husband, Geno Pasquinelli was a great man and an excellent provider which made his wife and families life exceptional. They got married on September 21, 1950 and he passed away on November 10, 1994.

Mary leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, her children, Rosanne (Michael) Dando of Newton Falls, Angela (Terrence) Bogan of Boardman and Paul (Vickie) Pasquinelli of Salem; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Jean) Bogan, Carie (Terry) Kondolios, Kimberly (Tad) Gray, Jenna (Matthew) Bogan-Cooke, Jennifer (Kevin) Stratton, Paul (Brittany) Pasquinelli, Cassandra (Charles)Aiken, Geno (Sarah) Pasquinelli; 12 great-grandchildren, Marissa, Louis, Gianna, Vincent, Calliana, Michael, Charliann, Renea, Adalyn, Matthew, Logan, Lincoln and a brother, Eugene (JoAnne) DeSalvo of Austintown; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by an infant sister that passed away in Italy, prior to her parents coming to the United States; two brothers, Anthony and John DeSalvo and two sisters, Lena Robison and Helen Kit

Mary’s family wishes to express appreciation to all offering their condolences at this time. Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, they have elected to have private services. The family will be planning to have a celebration of Mary’s life at a later date. The time and date of this event will be announced to all friends and family.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, March 23, at St. Dominic Church with Father Vincent DeLucia officiating.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Mary’s family.

On behalf of Mary’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Charles Wilkens for all the care and compassion shown to Mary throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family request material contributions be made in Mary’s name to St. Dominic Church, 77 E, Lucius Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

