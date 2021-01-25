Mary A. DellArco, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary (Simone) DellArco, 96, died early Saturday morning, January 23, 2021 at Hampton Woods in Poland, Ohio.

Mary was born May 20, 1924 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of Vito and Louise (Milano) Simone.

Mary graduated from East High School in Youngstown in 1942.

She began work with the Selective Service System (Draft Board). Later employment led her to work with Dr. James Sansone as a dental assistant and Mahoning Bank in the loan department. After her mother’s death, Mary became a homemaker for her father, sister Theresa and nephew, James Simone, who she raised. Mary later returned to the Draft Board as an area supervisor and retired in 1973 after 27 years of service.

In 1972, Mary and Neil DellArco were married at Mount Carmel Basilica and enjoyed 43 wonderful years together until Neil’s death in June, 2015. Mary and Neil were very active in their church with many years of volunteer work.

Mary also was a volunteer for St. Elizabeth Hospital as a receptionist and at Hospice of the Valley in the bereavement department.

Mary loved family, her Italian heritage, and playing card games of all types with her many friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Neil DellArco (2015); her brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Teresa Simone; her brother, James Simone and her sister and brother-in-law, Theresa (Simone) Malambri and Bill Malambri.

Mary leaves behind her sister-in-law, Margaret Simone (Raleigh, North Carolina), stepdaughters, Dolores Angel (Victor) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Diane Kirk of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her nephew, James Simone (Mary Ann) of Poland, Ohio and her grandsons, Matthew Angel of Lebanon, Ohio, Mark Angel of Loveland, Ohio and John Kirk IV of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews, Ron Simone of Niles, Ohio, Tom Simone of Niles, Ohio, Karen Cesar of Atlanta, Georgia, Patrick Simone of Broadview Heights, Ohio, Ken Simone of Dayton, Ohio, Joe Simone of Amherst, Ohio, Marilyn Hampton of Duluth, Georgia, Arlene West of Norwalk, Ohio and Anna Simone of Norwalk, Ohio.

Everyone is invited to a Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

Entombment will take place privately at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

The family, funeral staff and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask.

Mary’s family understands if you feel uncomfortable or if you are unable to attend, please keep them and Mary in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Mary’s family they would like to express a special thank you to Woodlands Assisted Living for three years of wonderful care that was shown to Mary.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mary’s name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Mary’s family.

