Mary A. Adams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Adams, 93, of Youngstown passed away on Thursday morning, November 18, 2021 at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

Mary was born on August 11, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of Martin and Rose Babigoff.

She was a 1946 graduate of The Rayen High School

On October 5, 1950, Mary married the love her life, Philip A. Adams Sr., at St. Luke Church. Together, they shared 59 years of love and marriage until Philip’s death in 2010.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Mary worked at the Sparkle Market Bakery on South Avenue for over 16 years.

She enjoyed playing bingo, reading, doing crafts and took pride in keeping a clean home. Mary was a devoted Cleveland Indians fan and always made sure to call family and friends after a big win. Most of all, Mary loved her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Mary will always be remembered by her two children, Philip A. Jr (Andrea) Adams of Youngstown and Paula (Ted) Woods of Pulaski, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Ted A. Jr. (Maile) Woods of Pulaski, Pennsylvania and Philip A. (Danica) Woods of Colorado.



Besides her parents and her beloved husband, Philip, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Colucci and Elizabeth Tomasino and a brother, George (Angie) Babigoff..

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Mary on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home of Boardman, 4221 Market Street.

Prayers of Christian Burial will follow at the funeral home at 12 Noon with Rev. Kevin Peters presiding.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown at a later date.

Mary’s family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Maplecrest Nursing Home of Struthers for their tender care of Mary. Your kindness and compassion will always be remembered.

