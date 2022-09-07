BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin J. Milich, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 6, 2022 with his devoted wife by his side.

Marty was born November 23, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of Pete and Anne (Biskupich) Milich and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Wilson High School in the class of 1964 and attended Youngstown State University.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard.

He developed an interest and respect for politics which began his political career at an early age as a 7th Ward precinct committeeman. His roles in that process led him to become known as a “political junkie.” He was a bundle of energy in all that he did and had a wide-eyed way of seeing the world. He became involved in the campaign of Republican Mayor Jack C. Hunter’s successful victory. He was a defining factor in this and numerous others throughout his career. He served as Mayor Hunter’s Administrative Assistant for three two-year terms and then six years in Washington with Congressman Lyle Williams after helping defeat the incumbent.

He was a true friend to many and was always active in political and ethnic circles. He knew every prominent person in town, especially those of Serbian and Croatian heritage. This list included Ohio Governor George Voinovich, Governor John Kasich and Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, also serving with Clerk of Courts George Vukovich, Ohio Senate President Paul Gilmore and personal advisor and friend of former Governor Chief Justice William O’Neill.

With his deep enthusiasm for a variety of sounds he enjoyed playing music for friends. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and propensity to make others laugh and be surprised. You never knew what to expect when he walked in a room. Additionally, he enjoyed reading, gardening, going to garage sales, and collecting tools. He was a skilled woodworker using his talent to offer gifts to others with warmth and generosity. At one time he refurbished and constructed benches for his favorite parish, Father Richard Madden’s Carmalite Monastery “God’s Backyard”. Marty was a super special person.

He leaves behind to honor his memories his wife of over 53 years and the love of his life, the former Mary Ann Beraduce whom he married April 12, 1969; a brother, Judge Robert (Kay) Milich; niece, Cynthia (John) Thomas; nephew, Ed Milich; along with great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects Marty on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. with Father Matthew Humerickhouse as officiant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of the Valley, especially to Dennis, for the care and compassion given throughout Marty’s difficult time.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or to a charity of choice.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Marty’s family.

