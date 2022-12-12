BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jean George, 95, Boardman, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

She was born November 22, 1927, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Margaret Jean (Lathom) McFarland.

Martha earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

After graduation she lived overseas in France and England for several years, where she was an educator in schools for the families of service men and women. She enjoyed traveling all over Europe and came back with many adventure stories. She returned to the States and continued her career as an educator in New York City. There she learned to drive, adding a few more stories to her repertoire.

She moved to Pittsburgh and earned her Master’s Degree in Library Science from Carnegie Melon University.

She married Jack George, and they lived happily in Bethel Park until his death.

Martha served as a librarian in the Pittsburgh Carnegie Library system until her retirement.

For the past few years, she lived in Boardman, Ohio with her sister, Marilois and niece, Robin, who cared for them both.

She was a member of North Hills Reformed Presbyterian Church while living in Pittsburgh and attended Cornerstone Presbyterian Church (PCA), Boardman.

Martha had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed reading, entertaining friends, scouting estate sales for treasures, her church and spending time with her beloved dogs.

Martha is survived by a stepson, Paul George; a stepdaughter, Barbara Rodriguez; four nieces, Linda (Richard) McMillan, Terri (Jeffrey) Miller, Shannon and Jeffrey McFarland and Robin George and a nephew, Randall (Denise) George along with great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, William John Coleman George, Martha was preceded in death by a sister, Marilois George and two brothers, Samuel and Philip McFarland.

Her funeral service will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Union Dale Cemetery Chapel, 2200 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, in Youngstown.

Martha’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to the entire staff of Hampton Woods Nursing Facility and Compassionate Care Hospice for the compassionate end of life care and attention that was shown to Martha.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made in Martha’s name to North Hills Reformed Presbyterian Church, 606 Thompson Run Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, or Compassionate Care Hospice, 61 N. Cleveland Massillon Road E, Akron, OH 44333, or Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 471 Matthews Road, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Martha’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha (McFarland) George, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.