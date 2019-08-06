Martha (Appulese) Bucci, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt Carmel, Youngstown, with Father Michael Swierz officiating, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, for Martha L. (Appulese) Bucci, 90, of Youngstown, who peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, August 4, 2019 with her family by her side.

Martha will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for generosity and strong willed personality.

She was born June 16, 1929 in Youngstown, the daughter of Patsy and Jenny (DeMain) Appulese and was a lifelong area resident.

Martha was proud to have grown up on the east side of Youngstown and was a 1947 graduate of East High School. She was a presiding judge for many years on election day at East High School.

Besides being a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family, Martha began her career working at the Brentford House followed by working many years at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Hall with Pascale Catering and then with Fusillo Catering.

Martha was a member of the Eastside Art Needle and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, where she was a member of the Mothers of Crucifix Society and took an active role in the kitchen for their annual Bingo Card Party.

Martha had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed taking trips to casinos, playing Lottery scratch off tickets, going on the family’s annual vacations to Geneva on The Lake or just spending a peaceful day with her beloved dog Greta. She was especially proud of her family and loved spending time with them. They will miss all her wonderful Italian traditions on Christmas Eve with the way she prepared all the different fish and her famous spaghetti and meatballs.

Her husband, James A. Bucci, Sr. whom she married June 17, 1950 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica died December 16, 1987.

Martha leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories three children, James, Jr. (Joy) Bucci of Poland, Michele Bucci and Michael Bucci both of Youngstown; five grandchildren, JoEllen (George) Mrofchak, Jennifer (fiancé, Vince Pontillo) Bucci, Tysion Bucci, Michael Bucci, Jr. and Alexis Bucci; a great-granddaughter, Angelina Mrofchak; a sister, Jean Caras of Girard and a brother, Dominic (Maryann) Appulese of Canfield; along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by a grandson, James Rocco Bucci; a sister, Clara (Melnick) D’Agati and a brother, Patrick Appulese.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman and the Mothers of Crucifix prayer service will take place at 3:45 p.m.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

On behalf of Martha’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at Select Specialty Hospital in St. Elizabeth, Youngstown and Austintown Health Care Center for all the care and compassion shown to them and to Martha throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Martha’s family.