YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene M. (Longo) DiRocco, 84, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, July 31, 2022.

She was born March 20, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Ingrosso) Longo.

She attended The Rayen High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Marlene was began her career as a cook and caterer working at Michael’s Restaurant, Tippecanoe Country Club and retired from the Lodge Restaurant in Austintown.

Marlene was an excellent cook and baker. Her family will miss all her excellent Italian dishes, especially her homemade pizza and bread, Easter Pies and maple twists.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and was a past member of the Mothers of Crucifix Society.

Marlene had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed playing bocce, bowling and socializing with her family and friends.

Her husband of over 60 years, Louis H. DiRocco, Sr., whom she married November 17, 1956 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, passed away on April 24, 2017.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memoires her three children, Linda (Joseph) Frank of Austintown, Louis DiRocco, Jr. of Youngstown and Andrea (Clifford) Louk of Youngstown; her adopted daughter, Linda (Dave) Quinlan, whom she helped raise; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her two brothers, Andrew (Judith) Longo and Eugene (Ginger) Longo; her two beloved cats, Snowball and Tinkerbell, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Marlene was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Anthony and Joseph Longo.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Marlene on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 12:00 – 12:55 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, where a funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Marlene’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff of the Hospice House for all the care and compassion that was shown to them throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Marlene’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

