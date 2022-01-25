YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn (Battaglia) Long, 72, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest Sunday morning, January 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her loving family by her side.

Marilyn will always be remembered for her generosity, loving and caring nature. She expressed love that was tangible and had a heart of gold.

She was born May 1, 1949 in Youngstown, the daughter of Mario and Lucy (Crater) Battaglia and was a lifelong area resident.

Marilyn was a 1967 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.

Marilyn took great pride and joy being a homemaker. She was a true matriarch and always made her family her top priority. She was so proud of her children and especially her grandchildren and looked forward to attending and supporting all her grandchildren’s sporting events along with everyything they were involved in. Marilyn also was a phenomenal cook, baker and seamstress. She enjoyed making and creating birthday cakes along with making dresses and Halloween costumes for all her family.

Marilyn leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, the love of her life and husband of over 42 years, Larry Long, Sr., whom she married on June 2, 1979; her three children whom she adored, Sheri Hess-Manente of Vienna, Larry, Jr. (Carly) Long of Poland and Jessica (Joel) Cohn of Boardman; her beloved six grandchildren, Katalina and Savannah Cohn, Gianna and Jake Manente and Braxden and Liliana Long along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her grandson, Brody Long; a sister, Carmel Ann Long and a brother, John Battaglia, Sr.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman with Father Matthew Humerickhouse officiating, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service held at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Marilyn’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

