Marijon Angelo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marijon Angelo, 68, of Boardman, passed away Saturday morning, August 1, 2020 after a brief illness.

Marijon will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her smile, her laughter and joy for life.

She was born July 2, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Mary (Cicoretti) Angelo and was a lifelong area resident.

Marijon was a graduate of Struthers High School and employed for over 45 years at Northside Hospital as an EKG Technician.

She was a proud and faithful member of Abundant Harvest Church where she gave many years serving the Lord and was a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Greeter. Marijon strongly believed in the power of prayer and shared this into many people.

Marijon leaves two sisters, Norma (Bob) Stormer of New York and Cindy (Dave) Stalnaker of Poland; long time close and dear friend, Anna Marie Murcko and Bobby, Tony, Katie and Christin Murcko whom she treated as her own children and dearly loved along with several close cousins and friends.

Marijon was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Shirley Angelo.

Marijon’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. They will be planning in the future to have a celebration of Marijon’s life at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made Marijon’s name to Abundant Harvest Church, 104 Idlewood Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

