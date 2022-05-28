YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marienne G. Burick, 79, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Mercy Health after a brief illness.

She was born on October 6, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Anne (Kirlik) Burick and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1960 and then attended Cosmetology School. After fifteen years as a beautician, she attended nursing school, receiving her LPN, RN and then her BSN.

She worked as a nurse for many years at Mercy Health, Warren General and Neil Kennedy Recovery Center, retiring in 2010.

Marienne was a caregiver in her nursing career and also took care of her parents until they passed.

She enjoyed gardening, embroidery, knitting and cooking. She also loved animals and always had one or two dogs.

She is survived by her two sisters, Norma Jean Moliterno and Judith (Thomas) Buck and several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Marienne was a member of St. Dominic Church for many years and a celebration of life Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Marienne’s family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Ave., Youngstown.

Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery, Coitsville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Animal Charity, 4140 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512 or Neil Kennedy Recovery Center, 2151 Rush Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Marienne’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.