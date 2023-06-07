BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Lipinsky, 98, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 at her residence in Boardman.

She was born January 7, 1925 in Lowellville, the daughter of Frank and Nettie (Rotz) Marcone.

Marie was a graduate of Lowellville High School.

After high school she worked at Livingston’s, downtown Youngstown where she met the love of her life, Benjamin Lipinsky. They were married July 12, 1947 at Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

She enjoyed flower gardening and loved to entertain. She was a great cook and hostess to her family and friends. In her later years she enjoyed her swim classes with her friends at the Boardman YWCA. What brought her the most joy and what was most important to her was her family. She always enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and who was livingly known to all as “Nuna.”

She was a long time member of St. Dominic’s Church in Youngstown, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and also attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown.

She leaves her beloved children, daughter Marlene (Nicholas) Bellino of Liberty and her son David (Terry) Lipinsky of Westlake. She also leaves her dearest grandchildren Christopher (Jessica) Bellino of Boardman, Dr. Nicholas Bellino of Daytona Beach, Dr. Brittany (Dr. John) Heffernan of Strongsville and David (Karlie) Lipinsky of Rocky River. Marie dearly loved her four great-grandchildren Kamryn, Nixon, Silvio, and Audrey. She also leaves any nieces and nephews. Marie will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Benjamin in 1992. Also preceding her was an infant grandson, and her sisters Rose Mae DelFratte and Catherine DeMatteo.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 8:45 – 9:15 a.m. all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 9:20 a.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as celebrant.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

