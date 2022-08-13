BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie C. Bevilacqua, 83, of Boardman, passed away on Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

She was born June 6, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Marie (Sebastian) Catheline and was proud to have grown up on the East Side of Youngstown.

She was a 1957 graduate of East High School, where she was a majorette.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Marie was employed at Union National Bank in accounting for many years.

Marie was a true matriarch and always made her family her top priority. She was the most amazing cook and was well known for her unsurpassed homemade pastas, meatballs and sauce. She enjoyed socializing, entertaining and sharing the food she had prepared with her family. Marie will always be remembered for her feistiness, quick wit and sense of humor but mostly for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She always was dressed impeccably in the most fashionable style along with having an eye for detail. Marie had many passions thought her life. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of a card club. She also enjoyed shopping, watching soap operas and was an avid reader.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories the love of her life, her husband of over 62 years, Robert F. Bevilacqua, whom she married May 21, 1960 at Immaculate Conception Church; her beloved daughters, Lisa (Timothy) Guy of Cleveland and Laura (Adam) Everhart of Canfield; her five grandchildren whom she adored, Nicholas (Kara) Guy, Alanna Guy, Alexis (James) Althans, Mason (Olivia) Everhart and Madeline Everhart and her sister, Laraine Durkin along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Masko.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Marie on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. There will be a prayer service held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 12:20 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, with Father Matthew Humerickhouse as officiant.

Entombment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens Canfield.

Marie’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the home caregivers Kim, Carla and Julie and the entire staff of the Hospice of The Valley for their care and compassion shown to them and Marie throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Marie’s memory to Hospice Of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

