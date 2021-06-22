Maribeth Veronica Curtis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maribeth Veronica Curtis, 61, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away on Saturday evening, June 19, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

She was born November 18, 1959 in Youngstown, the daughter of William Roy and Irene (Slaina) Curtis and lived most of her life in the Youngstown area.

Maribeth was a 1977 graduate of Ursuline High School and was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish.

She was employed for over 25 years with Youngstown Developmental Center retiring in 2014.

Maribeth had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed trips to casinos, gardening, being around the water, cooking on the grill for cookouts and socializing with her family and friends. Maribeth also loved going to Jimmy Buffet concerts and was a fan of Garth Brooks. She had a passion for animals and loved all of her dogs with all her heart. Maribeth was very talented when it came to decorating for all the holidays along with working on arts and crafts.

Maribeth leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her siblings, Gary (Carrie) Curtis of Youngstown, Bob (Jenna) Curtis of Campbell and Edith “Edie” Cutris-Haralambis of Youngstown. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews whom she adored, Adrienne (Craig) Metroff, Missy Sexton, Nikki Curtis, Christine (Chris) Vamvackis, Bobby (Ashley) Curtis, Aleece Curtis, Gary Curtis, Michael Curtis and Matt Snyder and seven great-nieces and nephews with a great-nephew Baby Boy due in August along with her best friends, Louise Kornhan and Jack Keefer, as well as many other cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Maribeth was preceded in death by her brother, William “Bill” James Curtis; her niece, Angelique B. Moore and her brother-in-law, John Haralambis.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Maribeth on Thursday morning, June 24, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 S. Jackson Street, Youngstown. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Father Kevin Peters as officiant.

To those unable to attend due to health concerns, work obligations or other obligations Maribeth’s family understands. Thank you for being part of Maribeth’s life at some point. Please keep Maribeth in your thoughts and prayers.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

