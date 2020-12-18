Marianne (Gaydos) Mastropietro, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Mastropietro, 67, died on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Mercy Health Center.

She was born on November 2, 1953, in Tiffin, Ohio, the daughter of Dr. Leonard and Anita (Callens) Gaydos.

Marianne received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toledo (1977) with a major in speech and hearing therapy and a Master of Arts degree with a major in audiology from Kent State University (1984).

She worked at Western Reserve Psychiatric Hospital in Northfield, Ohio, from 1980-1996 as an audiologist and as the Medical Staff Coordinator. From 1996-2006, she worked as the purchasing assistant for AVI Food Systems, Warren, Ohio. In 2006, Marianne became part owner-operator of Mastropietro Winery, Inc., Berlin Center, Ohio.

Marianne enjoyed gardening and obtained a Master Gardener certificate from Mill Creek Park, was an avid reader and enjoyed bird watching.

Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Daniel Mastropietro, whom she married on October 17, 1992; by stepchildren, Danielle and Michael (Melissa) Mastropietro and step-grandchildren Brianna, Haylee and Jordyn Mastropietro. She will be in the hearts of her brothers, Thomas Gaydos (Lisa), John Gaydos (Rebecca) and sisters, Barbara Roop and Nancy Gaydos. She also leaves brother-in-law, Dr. Neil Mastropietro (Sally); sisters-in-law, Cathy Mastropietro, Patricia Riggie (Charles), Pamela Wood (Scott) and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, James Roop.

Everyone is invited to the Mass of Christian burial held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Michael Church, 300 North Broad Street, Canfield, with Father Terrance Hazel, officiating. There will be no calling hours.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Marianne.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Sanutcci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

