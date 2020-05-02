Mariann E. (Poccia) Barker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mariann E. (Poccia) Barker, 86, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, April 25, 2020.

Mariann will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her generosity, smile and outgoing personality.

She was born March 29, 1934 in Youngstown, the daughter of Antonio and Carmel (DiCicco) Poccia and was a lifelong area resident.

Mariann was proud to be a “Golden Bear” as a 1952 graduate of East High School.

Besides being a homemaker, Mariann retired after working for over 35 years on the line at General Electric making light bulbs.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and former member of the Mothers of Crucifix and St. Monica Guild.

Mariann had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed bowling, socializing, taking trips to casino’s and playing cards especially with her cousins and in their card club. She also loved to dance and spend time with her husband.

Her husband, Ernest E. “Ernie” Barker, whom she married on October 23, 1969 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, passed away on August 17, 2016.

Mariann leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her brother, Nicholas A. “Nick” Poccia of Liberty and three sisters, Clotilda “Tillie” Comichisto of Girard, Justine “Jean” DeLillo of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Pauline Patrick of Poland along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Mariann was preceded in death by a brother, Alexandro Poccia.

Mariann’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

They will be planning in the future to have a celebration of Mariann’s life at a later date which all will be welcome to attend and another obituary notice be published for advance notice.

Entombment took place at Calvary Cemetery

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Mariann’s family, they would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude the entire staff of Masternick Memorial Health Care especially to all the nurses for the friendship and care that was shown to them and Mariann throughout her stay there.

