Maria (Vitucci) Ficorilli, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There was a Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman with Father Philip Rogers as the celebrant, for Maria (Vitucci) Ficorilli, 93, of Poland, who peacefully passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Maria will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends.

She was born July 1, 1926, in Sulmona, province of L’Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy and came to the United States in 1958. She was the daughter of Dominic and Adelina (Centofanti) Vitucci.

Besides being a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family, Maria was employed for over 25 years in housekeeping at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Maria had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening, canning and was an excellent cook and baker. Her family will miss all her wonderful recipes especially her pizzelles.

Her husband, Antonio Ficorilli, whom she married in 1945 died August 10, 1991.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories three children, Joseph (Anna Marie) Ficorilli of Poland, Gabriella (Kris Jones) Caprose of Liberty and Robert (Lori) Ficorilli of Poland; four grandchildren, Anthony (Lori) Ficorilli, Joanna (Dino) Zisis, Gina Ficorilli and Jamie Ficorilli; five great-grandchildren, Joseph, Sophia, Olivia, Rocco and Alexander and a sister, Gemma Delguzzo of Australia along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Maria was preceded in death by a son, Remo Ficorilli; a brother, Joseph Vitucci and three sisters, Gina, Anna and Mirinda.

Entombment took place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street (new location) in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Maria’s name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

